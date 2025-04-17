Fans Speculate A Witcher 3 Upgrade Could Be Coming For The Switch 2

There is plenty of hype built up around the Nintendo Switch 2. This console was unveiled with a special Nintendo Direct this month. During the Nintendo Direct, we had plenty of information unveiled about the consoles and the games that were coming on it. One of the games that looks to showcase the power the Nintendo Switch 2 can offer players is Cyberpunk 2077. However, does that also mean we might see an upgraded version of The Witcher 3 coming to the platform next?

So far, it’s looking like the Nintendo Switch 2 console is no slouch. It’s got plenty of big-name titles coming to the platform. Players who might have missed these AAA hits released over the past few years can get another opportunity to try them out. As mentioned, CD Projekt Red has been working on Cyberpunk 2077 for the Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s set to be a big title release alongside the console.

Recently, Eurogamer raised the question of whether we’ll see an upgrade for The Witcher 3 on the Nintendo Switch 2. Unfortunately, CD Projekt Red isn’t keen to confirm anything right now. Instead, they focus on Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on the Nintendo Switch 2.

It looks like they’re thrilled about getting Cyberpunk 2077 another chance to tap into a market of potential players. Specifically, Filip Downar, CD Projekt’s gameplay technical designer expert, told Eurogamer that he’s excited to see how the community explores the game in new ways thanks to the various features exclusive to the Switch 2.

It’s incredibly exciting to be a launch title for this new hardware. Alongside all the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive features – like motion controls, gyroscope implementation, the mouse sensor, and more – we can’t wait to see how the community explores the game in new ways. – Filip Downar

So, if a new release is planned for The Witcher 3 when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2, we probably won’t hear anything about it until after the Switch 2 actually launches this June. That said, seeing a new upgraded version from the original Switch release for the console platform wouldn’t be surprising. The game has been a major RPG hit since it first launched, and it might help bring more fans into the franchise before The Witcher 4 launches into the marketplace.