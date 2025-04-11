Cronos: The New Dawn Will Have Special Reveal Next Week

Bloober Team has been cooking up their next game, and more than a few fans are interested. Thanks to their incredible success with the Silent Hill 2 remake, the studio has found more fans intrigued with what they come back with next. Unfortunately for Silent Hill fans, this next project isn’t attached to the franchise. However, we will learn more about Cronos: New Dawn next week.

The folks at Bloober Team have already showcased a little bit about Cronos: New Dawn. But next week, on April 16, 2025, we’ll get a little more insight into the game. Taking to their official X account, Bloober Team noted that there will be plenty of exclusive info about the game along with a special reveal. Unfortunately, that’s all that was said right now, so we’ll have to wait in the meantime.

Get ready for plenty of exclusive info about @CronosNewDawn coming next week, including a special reveal that's about to go live on April 16! 🗓️



If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this one, Cronos: The New Dawn is centered around an event that has essentially turned most of humanity extinct. Those who remain are tasked with finding rifts that will transport them back to the 1980s. Through these rifts, players can extract selected people who had previously perished.

This title is slated to launch sometime this year. Perhaps we’ll get a release date attached to the announcements next week. Regardless, we know that when Cronos: The New Dawn launches, it will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

Meanwhile, we know that Bloober Team might not be done with the Silent Hill franchise. It was revealed earlier this year that Konami had partnered with the studio again. Speculation has run rampant that we could see remakes for the first Silent Hill game and its follow-up title, Silent Hill 3. However, neither has been confirmed to be the case just yet. Instead, Silent Hill fans only know that their next game will be Silent Hill F.