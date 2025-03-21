Cronos: The New Dawn Devs Speaks Out And Teases More Of The Game

Bloober Team made a big name for itself recently. While they had a following and delivered some successful horror gameplay experiences, it wasn’t until recently that they gained massive recognition. Silent Hill 2’s remake was a smashing success for so many fans worldwide, and now the studio’s follow-up title will be completely their own with Cronos: The New Dawn.

While some fans were hopeful the next game from this team would be another title connected to the Silent Hill franchise, we’ll have to wait longer for that. Instead, they had already revealed that their next game would be Cronos: The New Dawn, a science fiction survival horror game. Unfortunately, details about what to expect were scarce as the announcement trailer didn’t offer much in terms of its narrative.

However, a new deep dive video just dropped, and it gives us a better understanding of the game’s story. What we know is that the game is centered around an apocalyptic moment. The world has changed, and only a few can survive the new harsh realities. Most of humanity has turned into these beastly creatures, leaving those strong enough to fight back on a new mission.

Bloober Team calls these survivors Travelers, who you’ll be stepping into the role of. These Travelers are focused on finding time rifts that will return them to before the apocalyptic moment. By using these time rifts, Travelers can find people who didn’t survive the event.

We also saw some footage that highlighted combat. It’s a brief moment in the game as developers note some of the inspirations behind it, such as Dead Space. However, as noted in the deep dive, we should learn a little more about combat soon.

As we wait for Bloober Team to release the next deep-dive video, we know that the studio is aiming to release this game sometime this year. Likewise, when Cronos: The New Dawn releases into the marketplace, it will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.