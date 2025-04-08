Nintendo Officially Confirms Switch 2 Edition Games Have The Full Upgraded Game On Cart

After a few days of speculation and arguing online, Nintendo has finally clarified the situation surrounding Switch 2 Edition games.

As we reported earlier, a fan who asked a Nintendo UK customer service representative told them that Switch 2 Edition physical games came with a Switch cart and a code for the Switch 2 Edition upgrade. While this was an official Nintendo channel, some gamers didn’t put weight on this claim because Nintendo UK’s customer service has a track record of providing wrong information.

And now we have the real clarification. As shared on ResetERA by UK MyNintendo user Coco64x and on Twitter by US MyNintendo user NintendoPrime, Nintendo clarified that Switch 2 Edition games have the Switch 2 upgrade already installed in the card.

Nintendo’s message to NintendoPrime goes like this:

“Regarding your query, if you purchase a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of a game on physical format, you will receive one cartridge with the upgrade already in it.

However, if you already had the game for Nintendo Switch 2 and only were to purchase the expansion update, you would then receive a digital Download Code regardless if you have it on digital or physical format.”

We can understand if this can all be confusing, as there’s a rapid spread of misinformation surrounding the Switch 2 at the moment. In this case, we verified two accounts, who are direct sources, that corroborate this claim. We’re sure Nintendo will eventually update all their communication, including customer support, to make this information clearer.

Now, we think we know the follow up question that’s already in your head, and we have the answer to that too. As found by GameSpot in Nintendo’s support page, they explained this:

“After you upgrade, the original Nintendo Switch game can still be played on Nintendo Switch, though the features and content of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition can only be played on Nintendo Switch 2.”

And so, as popular as physical Switch cards of games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been, when the Switch 2 Edition of the game comes out, that will be the preferable version of the game between the two. Short of Nintendo’s new Switch game cards having shorter longevity than Wii U discs, it will likely be the most preferable of all the potential physical versions of the game as well.

While Nintendo’s communication remains spotty, we think consumers will figure all of it out as each game comes out and they are compelled to review their options.