Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Physical Games Are Just Standard Switch Games

Nintendo is just coming off its big week. There was plenty of hype last week around the company, as we knew they would be showcasing the Nintendo Switch 2. Now that there has been some time for the dust to settle, new finer details are coming up online. If you were keen on physically getting the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 edition games, you’d still be forced into downloading some files.

One of the big reveals last week during the Nintendo Direct was that select games would get a Nintendo Switch 2 edition. For instance, the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be available across both generations, along with select past Nintendo Switch games. This would give players who haven’t experienced some of these games a new means to do so.

Likewise, these games would have some enhancements, giving you another reason to enjoy them again or for the first time on the latest hardware. Today, thanks to a post from Does it Play, we’re learning that Nintendo’s own support has confirmed that the Switch 2 edition releases won’t have the full content on the cartridge.

According to Nintendo's own support, the Switch 2 Enhanced Editions were false advertising during the Direct. After trying to nail them down for an answer, they confirmed to one of our followers it's just Switch 1 cards with a code for the upgrade. No reason to buy these, then. — Does it play? (@doesitplay.org) 2025-04-05T14:34:21.000Z

Instead, it looks like you might be getting the standard Nintendo Switch game physically. Afterward, you’ll get prompted to download the upgrades. That’s a bummer for some who might have wanted the full content stored physically on the cartridge. At the very least, we’re getting a heads-up before the console and games drop.

That said, it’s worth pointing out that you do have upgrade packs coming if you already own a Switch edition of the game. These will cost you, but if a Switch 2 edition is available, you can purchase an upgrade and use your current edition game copy on the upcoming console. If you missed out of the Nintendo Direct, you can view the recap below.