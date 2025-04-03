Amazon Prime Gaming: Free April Games Confirmed

We’re always looking for a solid deal regarding video games. It can be an expensive hobby, especially if you go for games right when they are released. However, you don’t have to look very hard to find games on the cheap. For instance, if you are a PC gamer and subscribe to Amazon Prime, did you know you can score many free games each month? Amazon Prime Gaming is something you should look into if you haven’t done so already.

With Amazon Prime Gaming, you can get a few deals. However, what we want to focus on is the new free games that will be available to claim throughout the month. Amazon has revealed the next set of games online and when you can claim them. April is looking to be a packed month with twenty games available. So, if you haven’t checked out the new additions, take a look at them below.

Amazon Prime Gaming April 2025 Free Games

Now Available

Mafia III: Definitive Edition [GOG Code]

Minecraft Legends [Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code]

Gravity Circuit [Amazon Games App]

Paleo Pines [Amazon Games App]

Clouds & Sheep 2 [Amazon Games App]

Available April 10

DreadOut 2 [Amazon Games App]

ENDLESS™ Space — Definitive Edition [Amazon Games App]

God’s Trigger [GOG Code]

New York Mysteries: Power of Art Collector’s Edition [Legacy Games Code]

Projection: First Light [Amazon Games App]

Faraway: Director’s Cut [Amazon Games App]

Available April 17

Gloomhaven [Epic Games Store]

The Last Spell [GOG Code]

Fashion Police Squad [Epic Games Store]

Genesis Noir [Amazon Games App]

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain [GOG Code]

Berserk Boy [GOG Code]

The Last Show of Mr. Chardish [Epic Games Store]

Wild Country [GOG Code]

Available April 24

Thief™ Gold [GOG Code]

Troublemaker [Epic Games Store]

Kraken Academy!! [Amazon Games App]

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show [Epic Games Store]

Hopefully, some games on this list might appeal to you. That said, if you’re after some other games not just on the PC platform, then we have you covered. Check out our weekly video game deals page. We update the page to help showcase some of the best video game deals right now across consoles and PC platforms.