Nintendo Switch 2 Piranha Plant Camera Revealed

Yesterday, the Nintendo Direct had a ton of exciting news and announcements. We got a nice breakdown of the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware and some of the video games that will be coming to the console. However, news hasn’t slowed down just yet. For instance, today, we’re finding out that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have another camera offering but not directly from Nintendo. Instead, a camera will be released from the folks over at Hori.

Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that a German retailer also posted a listing for the Hori Piranha Plant camera for the Nintendo Switch 2. Interestingly enough, it will be cheaper than the standard Nintendo Switch 2 camera being offered by Nintendo. Of course, the big focus here would be how the visual quality holds up compared to the standard camera.

We’ll just have to wait and see how the two compare when the console finally launches. Both cameras will be available on June 5, 2025, the same date as the console drop, in case you’re interested in picking one up as well.

Meanwhile, if you missed yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, the presentation revealed the camera component during the GameChat section. Nintendo is providing the camera as a means for friends to connect online. Players will be able to see each other as they play games. Likewise, there are games that will be released that will use the camera as part of the gameplay mechanics.

Below, you can view the full trailer highlighting the Nintendo Switch 2’s GameChat feature. Furthermore, if you would like a breakdown of everything we learned about the Nintendo Switch 2, you can view that right here. Finally, if you’re looking to secure a unit, you can find out how to be one of the first to purchase the console right here.