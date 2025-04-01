Rumor: Switch 2 C Button Is For “Campus” – But It Is Not Quite The Next Miiverse

Maybe Nintendo doesn’t want the discord that comes with reaching for bluer skies.

There’s an interesting rumor about the function of the C button that Nintendo recently confirmed in new images that is present in the Switch 2.

The mysterious C button was revealed in leaks months ago, so it wasn’t quite that surprising. But Nintendo did go out of their way to hide the C from the button in the official reveal trailer, only to confirm it a few days ago.

Of course, Nintendo understood that they were not really going to throw anyone off of the scent. That was likely done just so that they wouldn’t have to deal with questions about it until this week’s Switch 2 Direct.

As shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit by user Icy-ConcentrationC, LiC on Famiboards corroborated an earlier rumor about Campus.

That rumor, which seems to come from Discord, said this:

“Datamines of the current Switch OS and exclusive SDK leaks have confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have Group Chat and Voice Chat functionality codenamed “Campus”.

This is what the C button may be for (unconfirmed, but I’m 99,99% sure.)

Groups will support up to 12 NSO subscribers.

There will be screen sharing!

Nothing like Miiverse. Vidmiio isn’t real.”

LiC, for his part, posted this on Famiboards:

“It’s real. The person who was spreading it around had a lot of specific interpretations and other claims that may or may not be true, but the existence of an application with that codename, which is related to features for communicating and playing with friends, is real.

Campus has nothing to do with social media or Miiverse-type sharing features.“

It’s easy to corroborate that LiC was able to get information about Nintendo’s hardware. While you had to pay to get shipping data from Nintendo partner manufacturers like Hosiden, it was easy to see that that information was real.

In this case, we’re not sure how LiC was able to corroborate the earlier rumor about Campus. But they would not be confident in confirming it if they didn’t at least see evidence that would confirm it was real.

For all we know, developers who were making Switch 2 games for launch were already oriented on Campus, to incorporate it into their games. We also don’t believe that Nintendo will use Campus as a final name, given the nature of the rumored feature.

If it’s true, it is once again one of those features that Nintendo is late to the table in joining compared to their peers in PlayStation and Xbox. But as we have come to expect, Nintendo usually learns from the lessons they see their peers picked up. There will be something different in how Nintendo incorporates chat into their console that will completely make sense for them, and may make gamers question why other companies didn’t do.

With all that said, it won’t be that much longer before everything about the Switch 2 is finally revealed.