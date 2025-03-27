Nintendo Direct Marketing Material Reveals A Small New Switch 2 Detail

Nintendo fans can’t wait for next week. We know we’re getting the Switch 2 Direct presentation, and with it, we’ll finally have the veil pulled back. All the finer details about the console will be revealed and showcased to the public. However, there was one small detail you might have missed from today’s Direct. While today wasn’t about the Nintendo Switch 2, the Direct apparently had a small image on the Switch 2 that highlighted one specific button.

We already had a pretty good look at the Switch 2 console. Earlier this year, Nintendo dropped the announcement trailer for the Switch 2. With it came a slew of angle shots showcasing the console all around. Fans took notice of the extra button on the right Joy-Con. There wasn’t anything marked on the button, so it was left a mystery as to what it does when pressed.

However, thanks to Thomasnet_mc on X, they spotted marketing material for the Switch 2 and showcased the button with the letter “C” on it. That, again, doesn’t tell us very much of anything, but it is something new that fans can start to speculate on. We’ve already seen quite a few players online giving their two cents on what this button might be.

For instance, this could be a quick capture button to take in-game screenshots. Of course, we’ll have to wait a little while to finally get the full breakdown of what the “C” button on the Nintendo Switch 2 will actually do. Fortunately, the wait won’t be too brutal. During the Switch 2 trailer reveal, we knew there would be a new Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2, 2025. That presentation is still on track, and with it, we should hopefully get most of our questions on the device answered.

In related news, a new leak has popped up online suggesting that pre-orders might go live on April 2, 2025. That’s not confirmed right now, but if that’s the case, you might get the chance to go ahead with your pre-order for the console right after the Nintendo Direct airs.