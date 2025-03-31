Roblox Team Is Teasing Something For Tomorrow

Can you believe it’s the end of March already? We certainly can’t. 2025 has been…unique…to say the least, and we doubt it’s going to get any “calmer” as the months roll on. Just in the gaming world, we’ve had epic highs like Capcom breaking records with its latest game and epic lows with even more layoffs plaguing the industry…with more likely to happen. And now, we’re just hours away from one of the most “sacred” of days…and it appears that the Roblox team is doing “something special” for it, if a new video is any indication. Should we take it at face value, though?

To rewind a bit, the Roblox team posted the following video online, hinting that something big was coming on the 1st of April. While we don’t get much from the video itself, it’s clear that they put a lot of effort into the animation. Check it out:

The catch, of course, is that tomorrow is “April Fool’s Day,” and there are PLENTY of websites that are determined to do all they can to “punk gamers” in one form or another to make them think that something “BIG” is happening when it’s really not. There was a time when every single major website would do such acts, and even game developers got in on the action when they could.

That brings us back to this “tease,” because if you can’t already guess, some players think that the dev team is doing a tease for something…but not anything meaningful. In the comments within the above post, some are making predictions on what the “big reveal” will actually be, from very basic item giveaways to the announcement of an “egg hunt.” Anything is possible when April Fool’s Day is involved, so you’ll want to be prepared for anything that might be thrown at you on Tuesday. You’ve been warned.

Now, on the positive side of things, it’s important to note that there ARE big things happening within the universe that you should be ready for. For example, the dev team has made some key improvements to the customization systems, the UI, and more over the last few weeks, and they’re aiming to do even more as the months roll on.

The game even hit a record-breaking amount of players on Saturday, showing that the game’s popularity isn’t waning in the slightest. Not to mention, the finals of “The Hunt” are happening in just a few days, so you’ll get to see players duke it out in-game for a million dollars.