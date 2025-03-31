Nintendo Switch 2 Dev Kits Still Elusive For Studios

We are just days away now before we finally get our next Nintendo Direct. The presentation is set to take place on April 2, 2025. That will give us our first in-depth look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. However, don’t anticipate too many third-party game announcements, as dev kits seem scarce. A new report reiterates a rumor that most developers cannot get their hands on a dev kit yet.

The news comes from a recent Digital Foundry podcast. During the podcast, it was stated that, based on what was heard at GDC recently, many developers are still without developer kits for the Nintendo Switch 2. That might be surprising for some, as this console is slated to release this year. Most would have assumed that Nintendo would have sent these dev kits out to give developers ample time to start working on games and ports.

However, it looks like Nintendo wants to ensure they keep things tightly sealed away right now. It would seem that only a very small group of big-name studios have access to a dev kit. That should open up quite a bit later this year. If you recall, another recent rumor about Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits circulated online.

The developer kits were said to be released in June, which is also the month when Nintendo is rumored to launch this console. If the rumor proves accurate, then Nintendo Switch 2 games will launch in three phases.

Essentially, the first phase at launch would include first-party games. Then, the second wave would be around October, featuring a mixture of first- and third-party releases. That would eventually lead up to the final phase, which would center around the holiday season. Of course, these are all rumors right now, as we don’t know how many dev kits are in the hands of developers right now or just when exactly the Nintendo Switch 2 will even launch.

However, with April 2, 2025, set to be the next Nintendo Direct, a lot of our questions should be answered. We’ll hopefully learn not only the release date for the console but also the price point Nintendo is aiming for with this console.