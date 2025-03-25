Nintendo Switch 2 Will Reportedly Have Its Games Launched In 3 Phases

Nintendo fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Nintendo Direct. We know one is planned for next month and will exclusively cover the Nintendo Switch 2 console. That said, some details about Nintendo’s upcoming plans might have made their way out into the public. A new report revealed Nintendo’s plans to have the console receive games in three phases.

There are a lot of questions left to be answered about the Nintendo Switch 2. We’ll get plenty of those answers soon with the upcoming Direct presentation. However, one aspect that we might have a little more insight into is the video games. More specifically, we might know what Nintendo has planned for its Nintendo Switch 2 video game launches.

This information comes from Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming. While attending GDC, Tom learned that games will be launched in three specific phases. It’s believed that upon the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, the first phase will only consist of first-party Nintendo games. According to the report, that launch is believed to be in June.

During this phase, dev kits will go out, and the second phase of game launches will arrive from third-party studios by around October. That will give you some games to tie you over until the third and final phase of this launch. The third phase is said to happen during the holiday season, and we’ll likely see a mix of first—and third-party video game releases.

Of course, this is all speculative right now, as Nintendo has not officially confirmed anything regarding game launches. We know that next month will see the reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation. We’ll hopefully learn more about the console, its release date, price, and perhaps some of the games confirmed to launch with the platform.

Meanwhile, we might learn about some third-party games that will come to the platform shortly after the Direct. Likewise, another report earlier today suggested that Microsoft is already keen on bringing games to the new Nintendo console this year. You can read more about that claim right here.