There Will Be No Hogwarts Legacy: Definitive Edition, As The Rumored Expansion Has Been Cancelled

WB Games has reportedly cancelled Hogwarts Legacy: Definitive Edition.

What makes this report strange, of course, is that Warner Bros. never announced that they would make a Hogwarts Legacy: Definitive Edition. Last month, Jason Schreier claimed that Avalanche Software and Portkey Games was working on additional content that could be sold as DLC. But that additional content would also be the basis for making a definitive edition.

In his latest report for Bloomberg, Schreier explained that the expansion was based on one of the characters that was already in the base game. They cut a storyline involving that character during its original development process, but its success opened up an opportunity to complete that story. Schreier also claimed that Rocksteady Studios, fresh off of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, was also helping them make this expansion.

The cancellation happened just this week. WB Games was worried that the amount of content that would be part of the expansion would not have been enough to justify making a definitive edition. Given that they never officially announced it, it was easy for WB Games to decline to comment when asked.

Now, Schreier had previously reported on how Warner Bros. were not a good boss to their studios. He shared stories that management led on both Monolith Productions and WB Games Montreal. They made a show of hearing out the many project pitches both studios offered them, with no intention of actually greenlighting those games. Schreier expressed hope that things could change under WB Games’ new head, JB Perrette.

One could argue that this decision does reflect that. If Perrette cared enough to check that the content was not sufficient to price a Definitive Edition, the decision to cancel is ostensibly a good one for consumers. We also realize that WB Games could have made different decisions; such as continue with the expansion but not make a Definitive Edition, or to greenlight even more content to justify it.

But this is where business realities may have also come into play. WB Games officially confirmed they were making a Hogwarts Legacy sequel as far back as September 2024. Any expansion to the base game would be taking time away from making that sequel, and could hamper it if a smaller group of people are working on it at the onset. We do hope this means that Portkey Games, Avalanche Studios, and hopefully Rocksteady, were pulled from the expansion to focus on making the best Hogwarts Legacy sequel that they can make. Since it might be tied to WB Discovery’s upcoming Harry Potter show, they have every reason to get everything right.