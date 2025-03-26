PlayStation Spring Sale Officially Kicks Off Today

We completely understand! Video games can be expensive, especially if you’re after the launch of new AAA games. It’s not always easy to lay down the full amount for a brand-new game when it releases. So, sometimes, it’s best to wait for these games to go on sale. If you have some games in mind for the PS4 or PS5, you might be interested in checking out the new PlayStation spring sale.

Just yesterday, Sony took to the PlayStation Blog and confirmed that the PlayStation spring sale was kicking off today. Fortunately, the sale is in full swing, and there are more than a few games well worth checking out. We’re just going to feature a small highlight of the games on discount at the moment. You’ll definitely want to check out the official PlayStation spring sale page yourself to go through all the games at a discount and the various DLC.

Baldur’s Gate 3 $55.99

Elden Ring $35.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II $66.49

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $39.89

Stellar Blade $49.69

Hogwarts Legacy $14.99/$17.49

Cyberpunk 2077 $24.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $14.99

Helldivers 2 $31.99

The Crew Motorfest $17.99/$20.99

Star Wars Outlaws $34.99

Mortal Kombat 1 $16.49

Hell Let Loose $24.99

Resident Evil 4 $19.99

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora $23.09

DayZ $27.49

Lies of P $35.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition $9.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $14.99

Dead by Daylight $11.99

Borderlands 3 $5.99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $19.79

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon $35.99

This is just a very brief overview of some games currently on sale. Again, you’ll want to check out the full listings yourself to see everything that is marked down right now. Fortunately, you’ll have a good bit of time to check out the sale, as it’s not slated to end until next month. You can also check out our weekly video game deals page right here. That will give you an overview of some of the best video game sales right now across all platforms.