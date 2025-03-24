Did The Number Of New Mega Evolutions In Pokemon Legends Z-A Get Revealed?

It might be hard to believe at first, but the Pokemon Day celebration that gave us the newest trailer for Pokemon Legends Z-A was about a month ago. Yeah, it’s hard to swallow now, isn’t it? It’s not “hard to swallow” because time seems to be flying by in this year, but while the trailer was certainly informative to a certain extent, it didn’t give players who had been very eager for the title much to hold onto, including a release date that they could eye in the future. Another issue that the trailer didn’t touch upon was that of Mega Evolutions.

In the original trailer from 2024, Pokemon Legends Z-A revealed that Mega Evolutions would return and likely would be a big part of the gameplay. However, in the newest trailer, they weren’t even mentioned or hinted at! Naturally, since then, certain leakers have tried to paint a picture about how many new evolutions we’d get in the game and which ones we’d get. To that end, longtime leaker Pyoro, who has a good record when it comes to leaks, noted on X Cancel that players should “Look at the key at the upper left corner of your keyboard” to find out how many Mega Evolutions we’ll get.

As many have “deciphered,” if you look at the ASCII number for the ESC key, the answer is 27. To be clear, this is just a rumor/leak, which means it’s not confirmed by The Pokemon Company, but it’s something to ponder for sure. For some, they might think that 27 new Mega Evolutions is “overkill,” especially since we’re not getting all 1000+ Pokemon in the game, which is true. The previous spinoff title featuring Arceus only had the Pokemon from the Hisui/Sinnoh region mixed in with a few special others, but not that much more. Thus, if we assume that Kalos will have its Pokedex represented and then add a few dozen others from the other regions, that’s still a lot of mega forms to go around.

That’s why it’s dangerous to listen to leakers. We don’t have the full picture yet, and thus, we can’t say how this will affect the game’s overall form and loop. Part of this is The Pokemon Company’s fault, as most agree that the new trailer was rather underwhelming, especially given the year-long absence of trailers before it. Plus, with no release date, we’re now stuck in a familiar place of waiting for the next trailer to reveal more.