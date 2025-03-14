Pokemon Legends: Z-A Will Have A Slightly Stronger Rating Than Previous Mainline Games

We know plenty of Pokemon fans are eager to get their hands on Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The game is set to launch later this year, and with it, the title will have a stronger rating. It seems that the ESRB is not willing to slap the standard E rating on the game. But don’t worry—the rating upgrade is not going to be a significant jump.

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re learning today that Pokemon Legends: Z-A is going to step it up to E+10. So, we’re not in the T category with this game when it comes to the ESRB rating. Instead, the board feels that this game is suitable for children ages ten and up. Unfortunately, there’s still no indication of why they made this decision.

Normally, the mainline Pokemon games have all received the standard E rating. Since the ESRB doesn’t have the game listed yet, we’ll have to guess why the game is making a small adjustment to the rating for North America. According to GamesRadar, it might be due to the way combat works.

The publication had already looked up past franchise installments and found that the Pokemon Rumble games have received the same rating. The difference here with this series is that players actively moved around in the game as they attacked. This combat resulted in the ESRB giving the game a fantasy violence warning instead of the mile fantasy violence warning from previous games.

It’s speculated that the game received this rating because the Pokemon are able to move around actively during combat in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. But that’s just speculation, as we might learn more about the ESRB rating when the listing becomes available on the ESRB website.

Again, Pokemon Legends: Z-A doesn’t release until later this year. When the game is available you’ll be able to play it exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.