Fallout 76 Latest Ghoul Within Update Has A Major Game-Breaking Bug

There was plenty of hype around Fallout 76 as the game recently received the Ghoul Within update. This was a big update as it finally grants players the ability to become a ghoul and live it up within the wasteland. However, some players might find their games stuck in a loop thanks to a major game-breaking bug. Here’s what you need to know to avoid the woes others are experiencing right now.

Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out about this game-breaking bug. Word is being spread online through Reddit in hopes of warning players and getting more attention on the issue. It turns out that you could find yourself stuck very early into the new update campaign. That might make you avoid playing the new content until a fix comes out.

According to Reddit, one player found the bug in the mission A Fresh Pair of Genes. This mission is actually the start process of becoming a ghoul as you step into a nuke silo. Not only do you become a ghoul, but you also can customize the character. However, the player found themselves stuck as during this section of the mission, their game disconnected from the server.

Now the game loads up with the player already a ghoul before becoming one in the mission. Since the character is no longer able to die during the nuke silo section of the mission, the game forces players back to the menu, where they become stuck in this loop.

It’s an annoying problem, and we hope a fix will come soon. But for now, this is something to be cautious of if you haven’t already gone through the mission. Meanwhile, if you’re just coming across the new ghoul content, then we have a breakdown of what was recently added to the game. You can learn more about the latest season drop for Fallout 76 right here.

In other Fallout-related news, some leaked clips from the Fallout season 2 sets were posted online. The footage gave fans an up-close look at the New Vegas strip.