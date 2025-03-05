Fallout 76 Season 20 Is Definitely Not For You Smooth Skins

Fallout fans have recently seen a major resurgence in the franchise. More players are wandering the wasteland due to the hit Amazon Prime Video series based on the IP. One of the games to see more vault dwellers show up is Fallout 76. This month, Fallout 76 Season 20 is dropping into the marketplace. With this update, you’ll be celebrating your inner Ghoul.

We knew for a little while now that Fallout 76 would focus on ghouls. Players would eventually be able to step into the role of a ghoul, and with Fallout 76 Season 20, the transformation will officially kick off. Ditch the smooth skin and seek out the feral beast inside you with this update.

The major update, Ghoul Within, will be released on March 18, 2025. With it, we’ll also get the next season, which Bethesda recently highlighted. Taking to the official Fallout page from Bethesda, you’ll get a look at all the goodies coming packed with the season.

There is a lot of theming around your C.A.M.P., and you’ll get to decorate it with everything from a rancid nuclear waste tank, a Goo-Tub, and Goo Splatter to even a movie projector to play Glow of the Ghoul. Overall, you can expect a lot of decorative items to display.

So, even if you’re not fond of ditching the smooth appearance of your skin, you can at least decorate your C.A.M.P. to make all your ghoul friends feel more welcome.

Again, Fallout 76 Season 20 and the Ghoul Within drop into the marketplace on March 18, 2025. Just prepare to find some NPCs treating you differently if you go all feral in this game.

In related news for Fallout 76, the project lead spoke about why the game remains his most loved project. That’s despite the mass hate developers had to endure from players when this game initially launched.