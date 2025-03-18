GTA 6 Map Becomes Playable In GTA 5 Thanks To A Modder

Fans cannot wait for Grand Theft Auto 6. The game has been in the works for what feels like an eternity now. We only have one trailer for GTA 6, and that’s over a year old now. But Rockstar Games is still slated to release this title into the marketplace before 2025 wraps. That said, one modder went out of his way to bring fans the GTA 6 map in GTA 5.

The modder that brought this one out is Dark Space. Taking to YouTube, they released a video showcasing the mod and how you can obtain it. Overall, it’s a lot of speculative work, but it should give you a better idea of this upcoming map’s size. Again, you can see it in action with the video we’ll post below.

It’s noted that this modder used a few resources to bring this map into the game. For starters, they have the original Vice City map from when Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto Vice City, screenshots from the previously released trailer, and the community map that was built up for the game. However, as Dark Space noted, there is a lot of speculation as to what the map will look like, so it might not be completely accurate when the official game drops.

That said, you also have resources from GTA 5, and some of those buildings, while recognizable and used in the base game, don’t have collisions attached yet. At any rate, while this is available for players to download and enjoy right now, it’s not guaranteed that this mod will be around for long.

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games might come in and take down the mod, preventing others from obtaining access. So, while the modder plans to continue building on this mod, it’s ultimately uncertain if we’ll see future updates.

In other news regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, it’s believed that a previous GTA 5 update might have backported a feature planned for the upcoming installment. Likewise, there is speculation that the upcoming game will be pricey, possibly costing as much as $112.