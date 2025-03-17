GTA 5 Update Might Have Backported A GTA 6 Feature

There is so much hype built around the upcoming GTA 6 game. We’re waiting for Rockstar Games to finally release a new trailer or drop some new marketing materials for the title. That hasn’t happened since the initial announcement trailer. However, a new update on Grand Theft Auto V for the PC platform might have backported a big feature.

We have been playing GTA 5 for ages, but it recently had a notable update. Specifically, the PC platform received the update that brought in features only available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It wasn’t something that fans didn’t already have access to with those platforms. But, now there is speculation that Rockstar Games backported a feature built for Grand Theft Auto 6.

This information comes from Digital Foundry, who posted a video highlighting the Ray Tracing upgrade. According to the video, it’s believed that the Ray-traced global illumination, better known as RTGI, was added to this game after being developed for Grand Theft Auto 6. With this feature, you can see just how much of an improvement lighting and shadows have now through Digital Foundry’s embedded video below.

The GTA 6 game only has one trailer right now, but that trailer shows the focus on lighting and shadows. The latest Grand Theft Auto V update for the PC platform offers a similar experience. It’s worth pointing out that this update is only available on the PC platform.

Some fans might be getting a small taste of a Grand Theft Auto 6 feature once it drops into the marketplace. Of course, that’s speculation right now, as it wasn’t officially confirmed that this feature was backported. As for fans waiting on the next installment, we still don’t have any indication from Rockstar Games on when we’ll get our next showing of the title. Still, it’s expected to land in the marketplace later this year. When it does land we might be paying a pretty penny for a copy.