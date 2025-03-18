Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Download Sizes on Xbox & Steam Revealed

Kepler Interactive’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is now available to pre-load on Xbox Store.

As shared by Klobrille on Twitter, the store listing indicates it has a download size of 42.72 GB. Subsequently, it is enrolled in Xbox Play Anywhere and it’s Day One on Game Pass.

Some non-Xbox users may not realize what these Xbox exclusive features mean anymore, so it’s worth reviewing. While Game Pass has multiple tiers, Game Pass Ultimate allows you to play the same game on an Xbox Series X|S console or on PC. However, Xbox Play Anywhere is available even if you buy the game on its own, without a Game Pass subscription.

Because it’s in the Xbox Play Anywhere program, buying Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 gives you a copy of the game on both Xbox consoles and PC. Furthermore, it gets cross-save and cross-progression between those platforms. Not every game on Game Pass offers cross-save and cross-progression, so the few titles that have both give you the most value for money.

We’ll have to wait a few days to find out Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s download size on PlayStation 5, but the Steam listing indicates that version is slightly bigger at 55 GB. Of course, as a newer game, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 also requires you store the game on SSD on PC.

As newer games come and go, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn’t at the most unreasonable of file sizes, but that size also hints at the scale and production values it offers. This one may not be as impressively AAA as the latest Call of Duty, but what we have seen from previews does indicate it has a visually stunning presentation, and it leans hard on art direction. At the same time, Kepler did go for 3D graphics, so they are pushing their title on that end much more than the games their debut project are often compared to, in the Persona games.

Subsequently, as a turn based RPG with some real time mechanics, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 may not have the biggest potential audience compared to more popular genres, but it seems set to have a huge audience in those RPG fans who are out there.

As Kepler revealed on Twitter, the game will be about 30 hours long, a decent, a somewhat intermediate length for its genre. We’ll find out soon enough how well they have pulled their vision off as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches on April 24, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.