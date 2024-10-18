Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Game Length Revealed

A big question that continues to mount within the gaming space is, “How long should video games be in today’s market?” Different developers answer that question in various ways, including by the very games that they attempt to create and the genres that those games are based in. Certain live-service titles are intended to be played “forever” and are structured as such. Then, there are the AAA titles that try to make the games “as long as possible” so that people will be engaged with them for a while. Titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, however, are taking a more classic approach of trying to make the game robust while not overextending the team’s limits.

This message comes not from us but from the team’s official Twitter page for the game. In a special post, they noted that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be about 30 hours long, with plenty of side quest content for people to dig into. They also justified the play length thusly:

“We are a small team with an Indie spirit, and we’re creating something we believe is truly special. We aren’t an AAA studio, this is our first game, and we want as many people discovering our world as possible.”

They went on to note that they put their “heart and soul” in the game, and they can’t wait for people to play it. Having a 30+ hour game is more than substantial, especially if they’re able to get the most out of that story and world, while also keeping people engaged with the gameplay and the various quests they go on within it.

Just recently, they announced the game’s voice cast, featuring an all-star cast, including Charlie Cox, Andy Serkis, Ben Starr, and more! So, if nothing else, the game will definitely sound good!

What is the title about, though? The game is set in a world where a “Paintress” comes around once a year and paints a certain number. That number wipes out everyone in the land who has that number, turning them all to dust. As the “33” number arrives, a crew is formed to try and take out the Paintress once and for all so that the future can be secured and people can know peace.

The title is an action RPG, which means you’ll need to work well with your team if you wish to survive what this cruel world throws at you.