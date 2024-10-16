Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets Cast Reveal Trailer

Voice acting in video games is a key element of titles that do indeed have characters to voice. Hearing the voices and personalities of the characters we’re watching on screen can help connect gamers to them in key ways that can’t be ignored. In some ways, it’d be like removing the background music to an area and expecting players to get the “same feeling” that they would have when it was on. However, the catch here is that you need the right voice actors to nail the feeling you’re going for. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a unique RPG coming to PS5, and Sony just revealed that it has an all-star cast of actors coming in to voice its main party.

The reveal was made on the PlayStation Blog, where it was revealed that people like Charlie Cox, Jennifer English, Andy Serkis, and Ben Starr will be a part of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Here are some character descriptions for some of the characters:

“Charlie Cox is the voice of Gustave, the lead engineer of Expedition 33. Gustave grew up in Lumière under the Paintress’ shadow and has devoted his life to safeguarding the city. With his final year ticking away, Gustave is hell-bent on defeating the Paintress and reclaiming a future for Lumière’s children.”

“Jennifer English plays Maelle, a shy loner eager to escape the constraints of Lumière. Orphaned as a child, Maelle has always felt like an outsider. Her only connection is with Gustave, her foster brother. She is the youngest member of the Expedition, at 16, and sees this as her chance to finally explore the world beyond.”

“Ben Starr plays Verso, a dangerous stranger tracking the Expedition’s every move.”

“Andy Serkis plays the role of Renoir, a man relentlessly driven to save his family. He knows that victory demands sacrifice, and he’s ready to pay the price.”

So, as you can see, this game has a big cast with known actors playing them, and that’s still only some of the characters in the title itself. The team noted that trying to make each character was a “multi-step process,” which included not only looking at the characters themselves, but the histories that they and their families had in this world that keeps getting wiped out by the Paintress.

When you add that to the impressive visuals and the world that begs to be explored, you can see why many are eager to get this game when it arrives in Spring 2025.