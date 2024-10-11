Players Speculate Sony Could Be Bringing More PS2 Classics Back To PS5

Emulators are such a grey area, and it’s easy to view both sides of the coin. But even big-name companies like Sony use emulation, such as their PS2 emulator for the PS5. Not long ago, a new emulator was introduced as a revision of what was originally offered by the PlayStation 5. While issues have been brought up since then, it looks like Sony might have a little more faith in this emulator than before.

Thanks to a report from Eurogamer, there’s new speculation online that suggests Sony could be bringing more PS2 games to your digital libraries. This stems back to the release of Siren for the PlayStation Game Catalog. For the month of October, those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium will be granted access to Siren again. What makes that notable is that this is the game’s return after it was pulled previously. That was reportedly due to the poor emulator performance.

So, with the new revision, it seems like Sony is a little more encouraged to bring back some of these classics. We’re not sure what could be coming, but if this new release doesn’t see the same fate, that might open up the door for other past incredible titles. Of course, this is all speculative right now, and we won’t know just how well this game will perform until it releases on October 15, 2024. If you haven’t seen what is coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for this month, you can check out our breakdown here. We’re certainly hopeful that the emulation holds up for the game and prompts Sony to look back at their extensive catalog.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

This is also not the only emulation news recently. Nintendo is apparently going after YouTube channels that feature their games being emulated, which was highlighted by a popular channel that focuses on handheld devices made to emulate some past fan-favorite consoles.