Assassin’s Creed Shadows Download Size For PlayStation 5 Revealed

Ubisoft is releasing a big game this month. If you’ve been following Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you know it’s finally set to be ready for the public on March 20, 2025. A lot might be riding on this game for Ubisoft as they seek to turn things around. But before you dig into the game, you might want to know the Assassin’s Creed Shadows download size for the PlayStation 5.

If you’re a PlayStation 5 gamer wanting to pick up the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows installment, you best prepare. We’re finding out that the download size of Assassin’s Creed Shadows for the PlayStation 5 is 102.614 GB. That is for version 1.002.103, according to the PlayStation Game Size X account. New AAA games anymore can come with a hefty storage size requirement, so you might have already prepared to clear out some space on your PlayStation 5.

🚨 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻'𝘀 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗱𝗼𝘄𝘀



– 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 102.614 GB

– 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 01.002.103



– 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒓𝒅 ($69.99)

Pre-Load : March 18 (Midnight)

Release : March 20 (Midnight)#PS5 #AssassinsCreedShadows pic.twitter.com/1b7TOxf54W — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 17, 2025

But if you have yet to do so, you have time to make the necessary cuts from your PlayStation 5 console. If you have access to the pre-load, you can actually start the download tomorrow. Pre-loading begins on March 18, 2025. That will give you the opportunity to download the game ahead of time so that once the game unlocks, you can start enjoying the campaign rather than waiting around for the hefty download to finish up.

Again, Assasin’s Creed Shadows is set to arrive later this week on March 20, 2025. With it, we’ll get to step back in time within Japan as we follow a shinobi and a samurai. The game will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. It was recently confirmed that the game is Steam Deck verified so you can enjoy it on the go. But again, you might want to ensure your storage drives are freed up with the amount of storage space required from Assassin’s Creed Shadows download size.