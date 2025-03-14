Assassin’s Creed Shadows Confirmed To Receive Steam Deck Support

Update:

Ubisoft has since released a new trailer highlighting they are now Steam Deck Verified. You can view the new trailer below.

Original Story…

Ubisoft is gearing up to release their next major release, Assassin’s Creed Shadows. They could use a win with this release, and they are clearly striving to do the game justice. After a series of delays to ensure developers had time, the game will arrive on March 20. However, before that date arrived, some fans were worried that the game wouldn’t be supported on the Valve Steam Deck. But today, we have a new statement to ease those worries.

Ubisoft took to the official Assassin’s Creed X account and confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be supported on the Steam Deck. However, support may not officially be labeled until launch. This is because Ubisoft is currently awaiting the official level of classification from Valve. So, more information on the Steam Deck support will be coming later. Hopefully, we get that information before the game drops into the marketplace, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Many of you have been asking about Steam Deck. We are happy to say that we are supporting Steam Deck at launch and are currently awaiting the level of classification from Valve. More info to come soon. — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 12, 2025

At the very least, it’s reassuring that Ubisoft is alerting fans that they are aware some players want to enjoy this game through the Valve Steam Deck. Hopefully, the game plays smoothly on the device, and developers were able to ensure the game’s optimization for the Steam Deck during the series of delays.

A recent walkthrough video from Ubisoft does look like the game has been polished up rather nicely. But again, that’s just from the walkthrough video; we’ll have to wait for the title to drop to see how well it performs.

In other Ubisoft-related news, there was a rumor that they might have been shopping around their video game franchises to fellow companies like EA and Microsoft. So, it’s uncertain what the future holds, not only for Ubisoft but also for their current collection of IPs.

Meanwhile, for those of you interested in handhelds, the Steam Deck might get Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but Microsoft might soon have its own Xbox handheld coming to the market.