New Assassin’s Creed Shadows Walkthrough Video Emerges Online And It Looks Quite Polished

Ubisoft has had a string of bad luck lately. It needs a win, and a lot of attention is on its next major release, Assassin’s Creed Shadows. We know that the game is nearly here, and to help showcase the level of polish developers put into it, Ubisoft dropped a brand new walkthrough video. You can check it out below.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to launch on March 20, 2025. However the game was initially supposed to land last year, but a series of delays pushed it further back. Ubisoft wanted to ensure they had enough time to polish this game and deliver a real winner. Hopefully, this game does deliver, not just because Ubisoft needs a win and would like to see things turn around but for players who love this franchise.

As mentioned, a new walkthrough video just dropped, giving you about twenty minutes of gameplay footage. It’s another look at what you can expect with the game’s latest build. Remember, leaked copies have surfaced online, and that footage doesn’t represent the current build that will be available at launch. From the comments so far from players, it seems quite a few are impressed with how the state of the game looks compared to past footage highlights.

Fortunately, the footage also highlights both protagonists. If you recall, Assassin’s Creed Shadows introduces two protagonists for players to swap between. We have Naoe, a female shinobi, and Yasuke, a samurai. Both have their own unique gameplay styles, an example being that the shinobi gives players a more nimble stealth approach.

Of course, it was previously revealed that players wouldn’t be missing out on much if they opted to play as mainly one character over the other. Again, we don’t have long to wait before we can actually get our hands on this game.

When Assassin’s Creed Shadows drops into the marketplace, you can pick up a copy for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can find the actual release times and pre-loading information here.

In the meantime, players can check out the latest walkthrough highlights footage for both characters below.