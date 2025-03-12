PlayStation Plus Game Catalog March 2025 Titles Have Been Confirmed

It might have taken a little bit to get the official reveal, but our second week into March, we’re finally getting word from Sony. PlayStation Plus Game Catalog March games have finally been unveiled, and this is what you’ll get. However, the games won’t unlock until next week, but this at least gives us a heads-up on what’s coming soon.

The start of each new month is exciting if you are subscribed to something like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus Extra. You have a new collection of video games coming into the services for you to enjoy. While we already have word on what is coming to Xbox Game Pass for the first wave of this month, Sony has finally pulled back the veil on the games coming to its PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog March 2025 Additions

UFC 5 | PS5

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | PS4, PS5

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy | PS4, PS5

Arcade Paradise | PS4, PS5

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PS4, PS5

You Suck at Parking | PS4, PS5

Syberia – The World Before | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium

Arcade Paradise VR | PS VR2

Armored Core | PS4, PS5

Armored Core: Project Phantasma | PS4, PS5

Armored Core: Master of Arena | PS4, PS5

You’ll find that the games range from both PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and even PlayStation VR. But as mentioned earlier, the featured games are locked away. We won’t gain access to the latest collection of titles coming to the service until March 18, 2025. That said, the main collection of games will be accessible to those who are at least subscribed to PlayStation Plus Extra, so you might need to upgrade if you’re currently on the Essential tier subscription.

Meanwhile, in recent news for those of you on PlayStation Plus Premium, Sony updated its PS Portal. This update provides access to cloud gaming support for a PlayStation and PlayStation Portable games collection. You can read more about that update right here.