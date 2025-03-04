Xbox Game Pass March Wave 1 Games Have Been Confirmed

We’re smashing through this year and are already in March. Crazy, isn’t it? Time flies by quickly, and if you are looking for something new to play, then you’re in luck. Well, you’re in luck if you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. Today, the official Xbox Wire has highlighted the Xbox Game Pass March titles for the first wave of this month. So, if you are a subscriber, then this is what you should expect this month.

There is always quite a bit of hype and excitement over Xbox Game Pass each month. We know that all of Microsoft’s first-party games will land on Xbox Game Pass at launch. However, a slew of third-party games are rotated into the service. Each month, we have two waves of games added to the collection. Today, as mentioned, the first wave of March has been unveiled.

Xbox Game Pass March 2025 Wave 1

Monster Train (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 4

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Galacticare (Xbox Series X|S) – March 5

Now, with Game Pass Standard

One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 6

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Enter the Gungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 11

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Mullet Madjack (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 13

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

33 Immortals (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 18

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

That’s just the first wave of games coming our way. Even more are set to be unveiled later in the month. About midway through, we’ll get the next set of game reveals. Hopefully, there is something here to keep you playing along until that next major title on your radar releases into the marketplace.

As a quick reminder, we also received three games to the subscription service this past month. So, if the Xbox Game Pass March game additions for the first wave aren’t particularly exciting for you, this previous month’s second wave included F1 24, Watch Dogs Legion, and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.