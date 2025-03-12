Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

PS Portal Just Got A Big Update For Cloud Gaming

by

PS Plus Premium subscribers have a new collection of games to play.

Cloud gaming is becoming bigger and better. We have more ways to play the latest generation of video games without the need for consoles. Xbox has been a big player in this market with its Xbox Game Pass service. It’s allowed gamers to stream games on a wide range of devices, including an Amazon Fire Stick. However, Sony is also keen on providing something similar, and they just made a notable update for the PS Portal.

The PS Portal was initially a device that allowed players to stream games from their PlayStation 5 console. However, it’s become capable of streaming games directly from Sony rather than their PlayStation 5 console. It’s only for certain countries right now, and as noted by True Trophies, a recent update added PlayStation and PlayStation Portable games to the mix.

Looking at the Classics Catalog within the Cloud Streaming beta library opens up a nice collection of PSX and PSP games for users to enjoy. It’s noted that not every game is available, as some still need updates to become available to stream. Still, it’s a nice update to find today if you are a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber and own a PS Portal.

Regardless, even with a push to become more accessible through cloud gaming, Sony isn’t likely to drop hardware or disc drives. In a recent comment, a former Sony CEO noted that they believe PlayStation 6 will be released with a disc drive because there are still a large number of markets that can’t rely on an internet connection to enjoy the latest games.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a little more insight into the PlayStation Portal, we have you covered. Below, you can find our Before You Buy coverage of the device and its features that launched with it.

Recent Videos

10 Games Where Enemies LEARN TO FEAR YOU

10 Games Where Enemies LEARN TO FEAR YOU
10 Video Game SECRETS That Blew Our Minds

10 Video Game SECRETS That Blew Our Minds
This is What AAA Games SHOULD LOOK LIKE

This is What AAA Games SHOULD LOOK LIKE
10 Games Where You RISE FROM NOTHING TO POWERFUL

10 Games Where You RISE FROM NOTHING TO POWERFUL
10 Brand NEW Games We Are ACTUALLY HYPED ABOUT

10 Brand NEW Games We Are ACTUALLY HYPED ABOUT
THIS EXPLORATION GAME LOOKS INSANE, GEARS OF WAR TRILOGY RETURNS? & MORE

THIS EXPLORATION GAME LOOKS INSANE, GEARS OF WAR TRILOGY RETURNS? & MORE
10 Games That TRIED to REPLACE Their Fans

10 Games That TRIED to REPLACE Their Fans
10 Video Game Characters That Made OUR SKIN CRAWL

10 Video Game Characters That Made OUR SKIN CRAWL
Split Fiction - Before You Buy

Split Fiction - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , ,