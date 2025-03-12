PS Portal Just Got A Big Update For Cloud Gaming

Cloud gaming is becoming bigger and better. We have more ways to play the latest generation of video games without the need for consoles. Xbox has been a big player in this market with its Xbox Game Pass service. It’s allowed gamers to stream games on a wide range of devices, including an Amazon Fire Stick. However, Sony is also keen on providing something similar, and they just made a notable update for the PS Portal.

The PS Portal was initially a device that allowed players to stream games from their PlayStation 5 console. However, it’s become capable of streaming games directly from Sony rather than their PlayStation 5 console. It’s only for certain countries right now, and as noted by True Trophies, a recent update added PlayStation and PlayStation Portable games to the mix.

Looking at the Classics Catalog within the Cloud Streaming beta library opens up a nice collection of PSX and PSP games for users to enjoy. It’s noted that not every game is available, as some still need updates to become available to stream. Still, it’s a nice update to find today if you are a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber and own a PS Portal.

Regardless, even with a push to become more accessible through cloud gaming, Sony isn’t likely to drop hardware or disc drives. In a recent comment, a former Sony CEO noted that they believe PlayStation 6 will be released with a disc drive because there are still a large number of markets that can’t rely on an internet connection to enjoy the latest games.

