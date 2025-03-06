Sony Offers First Look At The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense

There is about to be a sudden new resurgence of fans flocking to The Last of Us IP. Next month, the new season of The Last of Us will officially drop, and with it comes another opportunity for Sony and Naughty Dog to move more units in games, consoles, and now peripherals. To help get fans excited about the upcoming season, a new limited edition DualSense has been unveiled.

I’m sure the first season of The Last of Us drove some non-gamers towards their first console. If you have a PlayStation 5 or are after a new controller on the PC platform, then this The Last of Us DualSense controller might pique some interest. The new controller was unveiled on the official PlayStation Blog, and its overall design focuses on various symbols based on The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II.

The creation was also partially done with the help of Naughty Dog’s creative team. This controller will be sold in limited quantities and will cost $84.99. Pre-orders are not available quite yet. Instead, if you’re interested, you’ll have to wait until March 14, 2025, at 10 AM local time to put in your pre-order at the official PlayStation website.

Meanwhile, the controller itself will be available on April 10, 2025. Again, that’s a big month because April will see the return of The Last of Us with its second season. That season won’t contain the full storyline of the game, as HBO might take up to four seasons to officially wrap up the show.

Of course, this controller can come in handy if you’re interested in seeing where the story goes or where the show deviates. PC players will finally get The Last of Us Part II Remastered on April 3, 2025. So again, April will be a big month for The Last of Us fans. But unfortunately, we might be out of luck on seeing a third game installment release.