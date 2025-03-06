Halo Studios Seeking A New Creative Director For The Next Halo Game

Halo Studios, formerly 343 Industries, is working on their next game. While Halo Infinite turned out not to be infinite for players looking at single-player narrative content, we’re hopeful developers are able to knock this one out of the park. Unfortunately, we have no insight into this next game installment. That said, it looks like development is ramping up a bit more.

The official Halo Studios X account states that they are currently hiring. Looking through the Halo Studios career page right now, you can see a few notable roles that need filling. We have everything from a creative director and a senior-level designer to narrative systems designer positions being sought after.

Halo Studios is hiring for a variety of roles—join the team, help finish the fight, and be part of something legendary.



— Halo (@Halo) March 5, 2025

Of course, don’t expect too much insight here as to what the development studio is working on at the moment. For instance, the creative director job description only notes that this role is tasked with bringing to life their creative vision for the Halo franchise. So, unfortunately, there are no tidbits of information here to help tell us the current plans for what might be coming out next.

Previously, the directors behind Halo Infinite, Joseph Staten, Paul Crocker, and Tom French, have all parted ways from the studio, landing in different studios. So, we probably shouldn’t expect the three to attach themselves to this upcoming Halo game.

At any rate, we might be waiting a good while before Halo Studios is ready to share what they hope to bring to the marketplace next. Meanwhile, some players will be wondering if this next Halo game will end up becoming multiplatform. We’ve seen several Microsoft exclusives jump to the PlayStation 5, but Halo is one IP that has yet to do so.

That’s not to say there’s no speculation and reports of Halo being a franchise that will soon be on the once-rival console platform. In other news, the Halo TV series recently scrapped from Paramount was picked up by Netflix. With this change-up, we might see a season three revival announcement.