Nintendo Confirms What They Have Planned For MAR10 Day

There is a big unofficial holiday coming up here next week for Nintendo fans. March 10, known as MAR10 Day, is heading fast. It’s a day we typically celebrate Nintendo’s biggest IP, Mario. Likewise, Nintendo is all in on this day with new discounts and deals. Today, they have officially revealed what players can expect this upcoming week in celebration of their leading company icon.

According to Nintendo, they are pushing a few things for MAR10 Day. New deals, sweepstakes, game discounts, and more are being featured. Hopefully, something here catches your attention and keeps you busy this upcoming week. You can find the full breakdown of what Nintendo has planned below.

Nintendo MAR10 Day Celebration Plans

Nintendo Switch Bundle

If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch quite yet, Nintendo is showcasing a bundle. Consumers can find the Nintendo Switch OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle. It’s noted that this will go for a suggested retail price of $349.99, saving you nearly $70 with the bundle. You’ll also find a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership voucher outside of the console and game.

Game Discounts

There will be several games discounted starting on March 9, 2025. Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario RPG, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will be available for $39.99. Additionally, Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be discounted to $29.99

Alarmo

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo will soon be available at retailers starting March 9, 2025. Consumers can soon find the clock available at Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and Target.

Super Nintendo World Sweepstakes

A new sweepstake that opened today invites you to enter for a chance to win a four-day trip to Orlando, Flordia, to experience the theme park at Universal Orlando Resort.

JetBlue Aircraft

As reported earlier, Nintendo also partnered with JetBlue to celebrate the Nintendo company in a custom Airbus A320 aircraft.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Community Challenge Event

A new challenge event for Mario Kart 8 starts on March 7 and will go on until March 17. This will allow you to receive 310 My Nintendo Platinum Points.