Nintendo Crosses Over With JetBlue For Special Plane

When it comes to Nintendo, they have made themselves famous not only by making legendary video games and consoles but also by branding themselves as one of the greatest video game companies in the world. How so? Simple, they’ve never been afraid to put themselves out there in ways that are inviting to all members of a family. They have merch, clothing lines, and a full-on set of theme parks that continue to expand, including getting a Donkey Kong-themed addition. They’re also about to open a new location in Orlando, Florida. Oh, and did we mention the billion-dollar-grossing animated film starring Mario? Yeah, they did that, too.

The company is so huge that when the Tokyo Olympics were announced, Mario was a part of the announcement video! That’s the power of Nintendo. So, when you hear that they teamed up with Jet Blue to have a special plane made featuring the company’s characters, you likely would go, “Yeah, it makes sense that they did that.

We’re not putting out a theoretical situation here, either. Below is a tweet featuring the Mario characters on the skin of a JetBlue plane:

The @JetBlue x Nintendo Cloudtop Cruiser is ready for takeoff! Keep your eyes on the sky, because this Mario & Friends-themed plane might be landing on a runway near you. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/bsysNjqTpD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 4, 2025

Admittedly, we don’t know if the plane has anything on the inside to help “make the collaboration even more special,” but even if it doesn’t, this is still a cool thing. Now, there are some snarky comments in the post, including people noting that, technically, you wouldn’t even know you’re on this plane due to how boarding works. Some Toad fans are also sad that the beloved character isn’t on the side of the plane. Even still, this is a cool thing, and many would likely love to try out this plane themselves.

For those still on the ground, the next month will be an exciting time for fans. First and foremost, we’re almost four weeks away from the arrival of the Switch 2 Direct, where The Big N will be unveiling all sorts of video games for its next console. The countdown will be excruciating to endure, but hopefully, the payoff will be worth it. After all, we know the company will go all out for this Direct due to how it wants the Switch 2 to not only have a hot start but create a perfect transition point between Switch and Switch 2 players. After all, the Switch was the company’s best-selling console of all time, and it wants equal success with the upcoming system.

They want the console to…fly…off the shelves…