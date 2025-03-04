Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Xbox Game Pass Confirms It’s Losing These 7 Games

by

A big batch of games will be heading out on March 15.

Xbox Game Pass is a fantastic service if you’re looking for a collection of games to enjoy, especially Microsoft’s first-party games. Microsoft has been pushing this service heavily, with even players getting access to the service via the cloud. So, if you have been a subscriber, then you know that outside of Microsoft’s first-party games that are added to the collection, there’s a mix of third-party releases rotated monthly. However, each month, we typically see a few games get removed.

Outside of first-party Microsoft games, third-party titles will come and go. It’s also not certain just how long a video game title will be locked into Xbox Game Pass. So it’s unfortunate that a game is leaving the service if you haven’t had the chance to check it out. Unfortunately, there’s a total of seven games on the chopping block this time.

Xbox Game Pass Leaving March 15

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lies of P (Cloud, Console, and PC)

No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Solar Ash (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those seven games will leave the service on March 15, 2025. Hopefully, if any of these games were on your radar, you had the chance to try them out, and you can finish their campaigns before the removal date arrives. That said, there is an incentive to check out these games.

Microsoft offers Xbox Game Pass subscribers a special 20% discount to purchase these games. If you wish to keep them in your library, you can save some money here. All you have to do is purchase the games before they leave the service later this month. Meanwhile, for those looking for something new to play, we have a breakdown of the games being added to Xbox Game Pass this month, which you can read right here.

Recent Videos

10 In-Game Decisions That Felt WRONG NO MATTER WHAT

10 In-Game Decisions That Felt WRONG NO MATTER WHAT
10 Big BRAIN Moves Discovered By Clever Players

10 Big BRAIN Moves Discovered By Clever Players
Top 50 NEW PS5 Games of 2025

Top 50 NEW PS5 Games of 2025
Monster Hunter Wilds: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU

Monster Hunter Wilds: 10 Things The Game DOESN'T TELL YOU
SPIDER MAN 3 NEW LEAK, 6 BRAND NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE

SPIDER MAN 3 NEW LEAK, 6 BRAND NEW GAMES ANNOUNCED & MORE
10 Weird Gaming Stories of February 2025

10 Weird Gaming Stories of February 2025
10 2000s Gaming Trends That NEED TO MAKE A COMEBACK

10 2000s Gaming Trends That NEED TO MAKE A COMEBACK
10 Things Game Companies Should NEVER HAVE SAID

10 Things Game Companies Should NEVER HAVE SAID
Monster Hunter Wilds - Before You Buy

Monster Hunter Wilds - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , , ,