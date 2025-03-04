Xbox Game Pass Confirms It’s Losing These 7 Games

Xbox Game Pass is a fantastic service if you’re looking for a collection of games to enjoy, especially Microsoft’s first-party games. Microsoft has been pushing this service heavily, with even players getting access to the service via the cloud. So, if you have been a subscriber, then you know that outside of Microsoft’s first-party games that are added to the collection, there’s a mix of third-party releases rotated monthly. However, each month, we typically see a few games get removed.

Outside of first-party Microsoft games, third-party titles will come and go. It’s also not certain just how long a video game title will be locked into Xbox Game Pass. So it’s unfortunate that a game is leaving the service if you haven’t had the chance to check it out. Unfortunately, there’s a total of seven games on the chopping block this time.

Xbox Game Pass Leaving March 15

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lies of P (Cloud, Console, and PC)

No More Heroes 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Solar Ash (Cloud, Console, and PC)

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those seven games will leave the service on March 15, 2025. Hopefully, if any of these games were on your radar, you had the chance to try them out, and you can finish their campaigns before the removal date arrives. That said, there is an incentive to check out these games.

Microsoft offers Xbox Game Pass subscribers a special 20% discount to purchase these games. If you wish to keep them in your library, you can save some money here. All you have to do is purchase the games before they leave the service later this month. Meanwhile, for those looking for something new to play, we have a breakdown of the games being added to Xbox Game Pass this month, which you can read right here.