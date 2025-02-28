The Ayaneo Flip Just Got A 1UP

The Ayaneo Flip is a clamshell handheld PC. Ayaneo announced yesterday that they would effectively be putting a hold on producing more Ayaneo Flips and that backers had two options, to either request a refund or choose another device of equivalent value from the company’s lineup. Now the company has issued an update.

As spotted by The Verge. Overkill spoke directly with Ayaneo regarding their recent announcement. The Indiegogo update stated that the company had no immediate plans to proceed with the production of the Ayaneo Flip. Ayaneo responded to Overkill stating that they had plans to produce several hundred units of the Flip in coming months. A somewhat contradictory statement. Following the interaction with Overkill, a new Indiegogo update was released and the old one was removed.

Ayaneo stated that the previous announcement was suggesting a delay in production rather than a complete termination. There was a specific focus on the phrase“immediate plans to proceed with the production of the Ayaneo Flip”. However, the company shared that it did in fact have plans to produce several hundred more units within the next three months. These plans had been set in motion late last year due to continued consumer demand.

Just yesterday backers were told they had two options, a refund or the option to request a different Ayaneo device. There was no mention of waiting for the production order to be filled. It’s a surprising turn of events. The key takeaway being that more Ayaneo Flips are coming and backers with outstanding orders will receive their devices. Whatever the reason is for this rapid 180, we’re sure that backers are relieved to hear that their orders will be filled. Ayaneo double down on their update by stating that not only is the Flip alive and well, but work has already begun on a successor.

