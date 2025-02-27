The Ayaneo Flip Has Been Cancelled

Ayaneo has been producing niche handheld pc devices long before the release of the Steam Deck. The company focuses on delivering a tailored experience with the best physical hardware available. Occasionally they also release a device that features unique hardware too. The Ayaneo Flip was one such device. Aiming to offer a blend of premium handheld PC gaming and Nintendo DS styling. However, it was not to be. Ayaneo has announced that the device is going to be discontinued before fulfilling all purchase orders.

The Ayaneo Flip was originally launched via Indiegogo. As spotted by the folks over at The Verge. Ayaneo has announced on their Flip Indiegogo page that they are cancelling the Ayaneo Flip. The nature of Indiegogo campaigns being what it is, this announcement is doubly disappointing for those backers who paid for a device fully expecting to receive it and now will have to ask for their money back. Ayaneo is giving customers the choice of a full refund or a product exchange. They’ll be able to choose another Ayaneo device of equivalent price. The Indiegogo post doesn’t state what happens after the 30 day period has lapsed, but one would hope that the company will just refund the customer as a matter of course.

Statement made by Ayaneo over on their Indiegogo page

Ayaneo stated that they were halting production because the company wants to focus on current and upcoming devices. The company has launched six Indiegogo campaigns since the Ayaneo flip, these include: a Retro PC, 4 Android handhelds of varying layouts and the Ayaneo 3, a modular handheld. One could speculate that by introducing so many new devices, the company may be moving too fast to adequately fulfil its orders or deliver a quality experience and device to every backer. But this may be an isolated event.

