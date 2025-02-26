Retroid Pocket Flip 2 Specs And Color Ways Have Been Announced

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
The Retroid Pocket Flip was an interesting device at launch. It was one of only a handful of clamshell devices and while it boasted a rich feature set it was let down by poor build quality and an okay screen. Now Retroid is addressing those issues and more with its newly announced Retroid Pocket Flip 2.
As shared by Retroid over on Twitter. The newly announced Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is getting multiple colour ways. Retroid also released the specs of its upcoming emulation console.
The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 will feature 2 variants:
Snapdragon Variant
- Snapdragon SD865
- 8GB LPDDR4x
- 128GB Storage
- 5000mah battery with 27 Watt charging
Mediatek Variant
- Mediatek Dimensity D1100
- 8GB LPDDR4x
- 128GB Storage
- 5000mah battery with 18 Watt charging
The device features Hall-effect analogue sticks with an LED ring light, analogue triggers, an OLED screen, 180° of screen rotation and upgraded hinges. There will be four different colour variants:
- Black
- Transparent Ice Blue
- GameCube Purple
- 16-bit US – a colourway inspired by the US SNES
The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 will be available for preorder soon. It will likely follow in the footsteps of other handheld devices that came before it while also further refining the clamshell experience. It should easily handle emulation up to and including PS2, GameCube, Nintendo 3DS and Switch. Retroid handhelds all run Android so owners can take advantage of a rich gaming catalogue, multiple emulators, Netflix games and also game streaming.
If you’re not into the clamshell scene and instead would prefer a more nostalgic handheld emulator. Check out our piece on the Anbernic RG34XX which encapsulates the gaming experience of the Gameboy Advance. Find out more here.
PlayStation announced a new sale today that will offer savings of up to 75% if you’d like to find out more, click here.