Retroid Pocket Flip 2 Specs And Color Ways Have Been Announced

Two performance options with four different color ways! Decisions decisions….

The Retroid Pocket Flip was an interesting device at launch. It was one of only a handful of clamshell devices and while it boasted a rich feature set it was let down by poor build quality and an okay screen. Now Retroid is addressing those issues and more with its newly announced Retroid Pocket Flip 2. 

As shared by Retroid over on Twitter. The newly announced Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is getting multiple colour ways. Retroid also released the specs of its upcoming emulation console. 

The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 will  feature 2 variants:

Snapdragon Variant

  • Snapdragon SD865
  • 8GB LPDDR4x
  • 128GB Storage
  • 5000mah battery with 27 Watt charging

Mediatek Variant

  • Mediatek Dimensity D1100
  • 8GB LPDDR4x
  • 128GB Storage
  • 5000mah battery with 18 Watt charging 

The device features Hall-effect analogue sticks with an LED ring light, analogue triggers, an OLED screen, 180° of screen rotation and upgraded hinges. There will be four different colour variants:

  • Black 
  • Transparent Ice Blue 
  • GameCube Purple 
  • 16-bit US – a colourway inspired by the US SNES

The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 will be available for preorder soon. It will likely follow in the footsteps of other handheld devices that came before it while also further refining the clamshell experience. It should easily handle emulation up to and including PS2, GameCube, Nintendo 3DS and Switch. Retroid handhelds all run Android so owners can take advantage of a rich gaming catalogue, multiple emulators, Netflix games and also game streaming. 

