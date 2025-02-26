Retroid Pocket Flip 2 Specs And Color Ways Have Been Announced

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show] Snapdragon Variant

The Retroid Pocket Flip was an interesting device at launch. It was one of only a handful of clamshell devices and while it boasted a rich feature set it was let down by poor build quality and an okay screen. Now Retroid is addressing those issues and more with its newly announced Retroid Pocket Flip 2.

As shared by Retroid over on Twitter. The newly announced Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is getting multiple colour ways. Retroid also released the specs of its upcoming emulation console.

RP Flip 2 Color ways and specs are here!

Pricing details and pre-order dates are coming soon. pic.twitter.com/GgoxMRVG9J — Retroid Pocket Official (@Retroid0fficial) February 26, 2025

The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 will feature 2 variants:

Snapdragon Variant

Snapdragon SD865

8GB LPDDR4x

128GB Storage

5000mah battery with 27 Watt charging

Mediatek Variant

Mediatek Dimensity D1100

8GB LPDDR4x

128GB Storage

5000mah battery with 18 Watt charging

The device features Hall-effect analogue sticks with an LED ring light, analogue triggers, an OLED screen, 180° of screen rotation and upgraded hinges. There will be four different colour variants:

Black

Transparent Ice Blue

GameCube Purple

16-bit US – a colourway inspired by the US SNES

The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 will be available for preorder soon. It will likely follow in the footsteps of other handheld devices that came before it while also further refining the clamshell experience. It should easily handle emulation up to and including PS2, GameCube, Nintendo 3DS and Switch. Retroid handhelds all run Android so owners can take advantage of a rich gaming catalogue, multiple emulators, Netflix games and also game streaming.

