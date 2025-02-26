Gameranx

PlayStation's Dealmania Sale Is Now Live!

Almost 2500 discounted games and DLC!

Sony’s PlayStation Store recently hosted a sale that offered PlayStation owners up to 75% off on some PlayStation titles. Now Sony is back with the announcement of another sale and this one will also offer owners to the chance to save up to 75%.

As spotted by the folks over at PlayStation Universe. Sony has announced a new sale – The PlayStation Store Dealmania Sale. The sale will be live from now until the 5th of March 2025. There are almost 2500 games and DLC that are discounted.

Here are our picks:

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $49.99 $24.99
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III $69.99 $34.99
  • EA SPORTS College Football 25 – Deluxe Edition $99.99 $39.99
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition. $59.99 $29.99
  • UFC 5 Deluxe Edition $79.99 $39.99
  • SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS PS4 & PS5 $49.99 $37.49
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $39.99 $7.99
  • Persona 3 Reload PS4 & PS5 $69.99 $34.99
  • Kingdom Hearts III $59.99 $23.99
  • Overcooked! 2 $24.99 $6.24
  • Hades $24.99 $9.99
  • Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition $79.99 $19.99
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – PS5 & PS4 $39.99 $9.99
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – Deluxe Edition $59.99 $41.99
  • Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition $69.99 $3.49
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT $59.99 $14.99
  • Persona 5: Ultimate Edition $84.99 $12.74
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated $29.99 $8.99
  • Blasphemous $24.99 $4.99

As always with sales of this sort, the prices may differ from region to region, so it’s best to check the PS Store Dealmania page for yourself.

As said above this is not the first time Sony has shared a sale with the potential for such large savings. If you’d like to find out more click here. PlayStation Plus offers subscribers access to several free games. If you’d like to find out which games will be on offer this week then click here

