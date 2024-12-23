Right in the Nostalgia – Anbernic RG34XX

Anbernic is a well-known emulation handheld manufacturer. But the emulation handheld space is a cut-throat pirate-filled sea and several releases happen a year. So, it’s seldom the case that one catches the public’s eye in the way that the Anbernic RG34XX has.
As reported by The Verge, Anbernic listed their new device for sale last week. With it’s release, the reviews have started to trickle in. However, it’s worth noting that the RG34XX capitalises heavily on Nostalgia. So brace yourself, if you ever owned an original Gameboy Advance device then this handheld will hit you where it’s warm and fuzzy.
An Overview
The RG34XX specs:
- 3.4″ IPS OCA Laminated Screen
- H700 CPU clocked at 1.5 GHz
- 1GB of LPDDR4 RAM
- 2.4/5G Wifi and Bluetooth
- 3500mAh battery
- Video out over HDMI
While the RG34XX is a beautiful, feature-rich device, it bears mentioning that it doesn’t set any new emulation records. At its price point, it plays systems that handhelds like Hardkernel’s Odroid Go Advance and the Anbernic RG351P could play four years ago. The RG34XX has a more rounded software experience than those devices, but that is largely as a result of community enhancements driving improved out-of-the-box experiences.
That’s not to say that the RG34XX is a bad device, it does its job well. It’s a fitting homage to a beloved system. Its screen is bright and has the perfect aspect ratio for Gameboy Advance titles. It has a rechargeable battery, wifi, Bluetooth and video out. So you can connect it to your TV for a console-like experience. Unlike a regular Gameboy Advance, it can also play games from several other systems.
RG34XX Playable systems:
- NES
- SNES
- N64
- Gameboy
- Gameboy Color
- Gameboy Advance
- Nintendo DS
- PlayStation 1
- PSP
- NEOGEO pocket
- WonderSwan
- Dreamcast
- Sega Saturn
- Game Gear
In addition to the above, the RG34XX can also play a whole host of lesser-known systems and modern fantasy consoles like Pico8. The latter being host to a constantly growing catalog of free games.
If you’d like to play Gameboy Advance games with a modern twist and perhaps dip your toe into emulation on other consoles then this could be the handheld for you. At $70 it’s not a bad deal. It’s worth mentioning a few competitors though.
Worthy contenders
Odroid-GO Ultra:
- Currently on sale for $55.
- Larger 5″ screen, two thumbsticks
- 2GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 4000mAh
- Capable of more demanding emulation.
Miyoo Mini Plus+
- Currently on sale for $70
- Nostalgic Gameboy form factor and great community support
- Capable of similar emulation to the RG34XX
Anbernic RG35XXSP
- Currently on sale for $60
- Nostalgic Gameboy Advance SP form factor
- Same hardware as the RG34XX
- Slightly larger screen – 3.5″
- A clamshell device that inherently protects the screen.
TrimUI Brick
- Currently on sale for $65
- Capable of similar emulation to the RG34XX
- Smaller 3.2” screen
PowKiddy RGB30
- Currently on sale for $70
- Features a square 4” screen
- Capable of similar emulation to the RG34XX
- Great community support
So there you have it, a great-looking new handheld that is a worthy contender, especially if you want to relive your Gameboy Advance days. Anbernic’s RG34XX is the perfect handheld for many people, but it’s always worth researching to find out if it’s perfect for you. If you’re nervous about purchasing from an unfamiliar site then it’s always worth checking out familiar sites like Amazon and KeepRetro. Although, you may pay slightly more for that peace of mind.
