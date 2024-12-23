Right in the Nostalgia – Anbernic RG34XX

Anbernic is a well-known emulation handheld manufacturer. But the emulation handheld space is a cut-throat pirate-filled sea and several releases happen a year. So, it’s seldom the case that one catches the public’s eye in the way that the Anbernic RG34XX has.

As reported by The Verge, Anbernic listed their new device for sale last week. With it’s release, the reviews have started to trickle in. However, it’s worth noting that the RG34XX capitalises heavily on Nostalgia. So brace yourself, if you ever owned an original Gameboy Advance device then this handheld will hit you where it’s warm and fuzzy.

An Overview

The RG34XX specs:

3.4″ IPS OCA Laminated Screen

H700 CPU clocked at 1.5 GHz

1GB of LPDDR4 RAM

2.4/5G Wifi and Bluetooth

3500mAh battery

Video out over HDMI

While the RG34XX is a beautiful, feature-rich device, it bears mentioning that it doesn’t set any new emulation records. At its price point, it plays systems that handhelds like Hardkernel’s Odroid Go Advance and the Anbernic RG351P could play four years ago. The RG34XX has a more rounded software experience than those devices, but that is largely as a result of community enhancements driving improved out-of-the-box experiences.

That’s not to say that the RG34XX is a bad device, it does its job well. It’s a fitting homage to a beloved system. Its screen is bright and has the perfect aspect ratio for Gameboy Advance titles. It has a rechargeable battery, wifi, Bluetooth and video out. So you can connect it to your TV for a console-like experience. Unlike a regular Gameboy Advance, it can also play games from several other systems.

RG34XX Playable systems:

NES

SNES

N64

Gameboy

Gameboy Color

Gameboy Advance

Nintendo DS

PlayStation 1

PSP

NEOGEO pocket

WonderSwan

Dreamcast

Sega Saturn

Game Gear

In addition to the above, the RG34XX can also play a whole host of lesser-known systems and modern fantasy consoles like Pico8. The latter being host to a constantly growing catalog of free games.

If you’d like to play Gameboy Advance games with a modern twist and perhaps dip your toe into emulation on other consoles then this could be the handheld for you. At $70 it’s not a bad deal. It’s worth mentioning a few competitors though.

Worthy contenders

Currently on sale for $55.

Larger 5″ screen, two thumbsticks

2GB LPDDR4 RAM

4000mAh

Capable of more demanding emulation.

Currently on sale for $70

Nostalgic Gameboy form factor and great community support

Capable of similar emulation to the RG34XX

Currently on sale for $60

Nostalgic Gameboy Advance SP form factor

Same hardware as the RG34XX

Slightly larger screen – 3.5″

A clamshell device that inherently protects the screen.

Currently on sale for $65

Capable of similar emulation to the RG34XX

Smaller 3.2” screen

Currently on sale for $70

Features a square 4” screen

Capable of similar emulation to the RG34XX

Great community support

So there you have it, a great-looking new handheld that is a worthy contender, especially if you want to relive your Gameboy Advance days. Anbernic’s RG34XX is the perfect handheld for many people, but it’s always worth researching to find out if it’s perfect for you. If you’re nervous about purchasing from an unfamiliar site then it’s always worth checking out familiar sites like Amazon and KeepRetro. Although, you may pay slightly more for that peace of mind.

