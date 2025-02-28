Xbox Highlights Upcoming Games: March 4th-7th

Xbox has released their first March weekly highlights list. These are notable games that are coming to Xbox’s services. Not all of these games are available across every platform. So if you are interested, make sure to check that the games are available on a system you own.

As shared over on the Xbox Wire news page. These games will be heading to systems from the 4th to the 7th of March. Here are the twenty-two highlighted games releasing on Xbox this coming week.

4th of March

Carmen Sandiego – Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Play Anywhere

Marshmallow Marvin: Greenwood – Xbox Series X|S

Sugarbound – Xbox Series X|S

Two Point Museum – Xbox Series X|S

War Robots: Frontiers – Xbox Series X|S

5th of March

Beautiful Sakura: Racing Club – Xbox Series X|S

Cat President: A more Purrfect Union – Xbox Series X|S

Cats and Seek: Dino Park

O.W.L Projekt 2 – Xbox Series X|S

Solid Void – Nature Puzzles – Xbox One X Enhanced

6th of March

Care Bears: To The Rescue – Xbox Series X|S

ELDRADOR CREATURES SHADOWFALL – Xbox Series X|S

FragPunk Pioneer Bundle

Morkull Ragast’s Rage – Xbox Series X|S

Sorry We’re Closed – Xbox Series X|S

Split Fiction – Xbox Series X|S

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Play Anywhere

7th of March

Aery – Dream Land – Xbox Series X|S

Alter Age – Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Play Anywhere

Camping Simulator: The Squad – Xbox Series X|S

Material Evidence – Xbox Series X|S

Steampunch – Xbox Series X|S

That's it for this week's Xbox highlights. It's worth noting that these games are different from those that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Xbox also announced that they will be hosting another Free Play Days event this weekend.