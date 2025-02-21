Xbox Highlights Upcoming Games: February 24th-28th

Xbox releases a weekly highlights list of notable games that are coming to its services. However, not all of these games are available across all of the platforms. So if you are interested make sure to check that the games are available on a system you own.

As shared over on the Xbox Wire news page. These games will be heading to systems from the 25th to the 28th. Here are the sixteen highlighted games releasing on Xbox this coming week.

25th of February

Spectre Divide – Xbox Series X|S

26th of February

Conquistadorio – Xbox Series X|S

Crime Opera Fandisk: The Caterpillar Candids – Xbox Series X|S

Crime Opera II: The Floodgate Effect – Xbox Series X|S

Hidden Paws – Xbox Play Anywhere

Rabbit Raid – Xbox Series X|S

27th of February

Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit – Xbox Series X|S

Glover – Xbox Series X|S

Pirate Trails – Xbox Series X|S

Prison Loop – Xbox Series X|S

Two Point Museum: Explorer Edition – Xbox Series X|S

28th of February

Hanoi Puzzles: Solid Match– Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Play Anywhere

Justice Ninja Casey – Xbox Series X|S

Monster Hunter Wilds – Xbox Series X|S

Paper Plane Arena – Shamans

PGA TOUR 2K25 – Xbox Series X|S

That’s a wrap on the Xbox highlights coming to Microsoft’s various platforms this week. It’s worth noting that these games are different from those that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. So if you are an Xbox Game Pass Subscriber you’ll be glad to hear that the second wave of games has been shared. Check out what’s in store here. Xbox also announced that they will be hosting another Free Play Days event this weekend. Click here to find out what games are going to be included.