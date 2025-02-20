The Next Xbox Free Play Days Event Has Been Announced

Microsoft’s next Xbox Free Play Days event is almost upon us. This coming weekend Xbox owners will be able to play three games for free. These weekly events are for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers but occasionally there are games available for non-subscribers, however, this week that is not the case.

As shared by Xbox over on the Xbox Wire news page. Three new games will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers this weekend. All of these games are free for all tiers of Xbox Game Pass Subscribers which is not all that common.

To take advantage of the Free Play Days event, Game Pass Subscribers need to sign into their Game Pass accounts and then navigate to each game’s individual store page on the Xbox Store and click install.

Here are the available games:

New World: Aeternum – Xbox Series X|S

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Xbox One

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Xbox Series X|S

As with all FreePlayDays events, some of the included games will be available for a limited-time discount at the end of the event. So if you find these titles are for you, remember to check if a discount applies. You may be able to pick one up for a song. Here are the current and discounted prices:

New World: Aeternum – $59.99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $39.99 $9.99

$9.99 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $19.99 $9.99

As with most discounts, it is worth mentioning that prices will often differ from region to region so take the above prices as a rough guideline of what you should expect to pay.

