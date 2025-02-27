The Next Xbox Free Play Days Event Is Here

The next Xbox Free Play Days event is just around the corner. This weekend Xbox owners will be able to play three games for free. These weekly events are for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers, but occasionally some games are available for non-subscribers, however, that is not the case this week.

As shared by Xbox over on the Xbox Wire news page. Three new games will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers this weekend. All of these games are free for all tiers of Xbox Game Pass Subscribers and are available until the 2nd of March.

To take advantage of the Free Play Days event, Game Pass Subscribers need to sign into their Game Pass accounts and then navigate to each game’s individual store page on the Xbox Store and click install.

Here are the available games:

Catan – Console Edition – Xbox Series X|S

Worms W.M.D

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

As with all FreePlayDays events, some of the included games will be available for a limited-time discount at the end of the event. So if you find these titles are for you, remember to check if a discount applies. You may be able to pick one up for a limited time deal. Here are the current and discounted prices:

Catan – Console Edition – $16.99 $5.09

$5.09 Worms W.M.D – $29.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $59.99 $8.99

As with most discounts, it’s worth mentioning that prices can often differ from region to region, so take the above prices as a guideline of what you can expect to pay for each of these titles.

