Rumor: Santa Monica Studio Looking For New Hires Knowledgeable In God Of War

Santa Monica Studio seems to be ramping up for a new God of War project.

As reported by The Game Post, the studio has posted two job listings dropping hints at the game that they are making. The job listings included this description:

“We are seeking a Sr Narrative Designer for the development of a new unannounced title! If you love collaborating with talented developers to create genre-defining games, join us as we embark on a new journey.”

And this was listed under Requirements:

“Knowledge of competitive products as well as a personal understanding of God of War games.”

We also reported on job listings looking for developers familiar with the latest God of War games in April and September of last year. However, you should understand that these job listings are not rumors.

Game companies will often have to share some details of projects they have in development in their job listings, because that helps them find the people they need. As you may have noted, these descriptions are very carefully written because they understand that fans will see scrutinize them.

There’s no real surprise that Santa Monica would be working on a new God Of War game. However, the rumors we have been reporting about this have been all over the place.

Last January, there was a rumor that Santa Monica could be making a game set in Egypt. However, in August of last year, there was a claim that Santa Monica was actually working on a new IP. So we can’t rule out the possibility that the new IP is the game that’s set in Egypt.

Subsequently, earlier this month there was a rumor that there was a God of War prequel in production. But that rumor is going around at the same time that there are rumors of a remaster of some or all of the original God Of War games.

It’s likely that these rumors of the new game in development are idle gossip. God Of War Ragnarok just released last 2022. Given the lifetime of the PlayStation 5, and the time it takes to make a AAA, it’s almost guaranteed the next God Of War game is being made for the next generation of PlayStation, and it’s too early to get real solid details on what Santa Monica is working on.

It’s even possible that Santa Monica is still in the more abstract conceptual stages of game development, where some ideas being thrown around are expected not to make it to the final game. We wouldn’t hold our breath on any claims on what the next God of War game until Santa Monica makes an official announcement.