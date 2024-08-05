God of War Santa Monica Studio Is Reportedly Working On A New IP

Sony’s Santa Monica Studio has been around for ages and is known for one particular franchise. These are the folks who have previously brought out the God of War series. They still deliver these games, with their last major release being 2022’s God of War Ragnarok. However, after debuting the franchise in 2005, the team behind the iconic Kratos character and storyline might have something new in the works.

That’s at least what the reports we’re finding online suggest. We’re finding out about this report through Eurogamer, which credits a developer’s LinkedIn profile. Essentially, a developer who handles the character development pipeline unveiled that they were working on a brand new IP for Santa Monica Studio.

It’s noted in the report that this developer previously worked with Striking Distance and Unknown Worlds. That was before being rehired onto Santa Monica Studio and put in control of the character development. Of course, we don’t know anything about this new IP, as nothing more has been unveiled in the LinkedIn post. Still, it at least points to something exciting and new coming our way from the folks who had brought out so many iconic God of War games over the years.

For some, this might be a little sour to read knowing details are likely far off from being unveiled. Of course, it might also be rough to read if you were hopeful that the studio’s attention would remain fully on the God of War franchise. However, I’m sure the team that has stuck with the studio for all these years might be keen on trying something a little different. At any rate, it will likely be a good while before we actually see this new game from the studio.

But for now, we’ll continue to monitor any new details. Hopefully something emerges online about what this new IP might offer players. Likewise, it will be interesting to see if players can even expect this new IP to land in the marketplace for the current generation PlayStation 5.