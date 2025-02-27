GOG Adds Eleven LEGO Games To Its Game Preservation Program

GOG is a games marketplace much like Steam or the Epic Games Store. However, unlike either of those marketplaces, GOG is actively trying to contribute to game preservation by supporting games well after they are no longer supported by the developers. This is important because it allows gamers to enjoy their games on modern hardware years after they were released. Which is not always as easy an undertaking as it might seem. GOG announced that 11 LEGO classics are being added to its Game Preservation Program.

As spotted by the folks over at Video Games Chronicle. GOG announced today that it would be adding 11 LEGO games to its Game Preservation Program. The Game Preservation Program, as mentioned above, aims to save games from the annals of time by supporting them and making sure that they remain playable on modern hardware.

Each preserved game earns a seal of preservation to let would-be purchasers know that their game is safe. There are currently 115 games in the program. GOG has also made 652 improvements since the start of its Game Preservation Program last November.

Here are the recently added games:

LEGO Batman: The Video Game

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO The Lord of the Rings

The LEGO Movie Video Game

The LEGO Movie 2 Video Game

The LEGO Ninjago Video Game

