Pocketpair Staff Are Getting The Day Off To Play Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds will release this Friday. The previous games sold incredibly well; if everything goes according to plan, Monster Hunter Wilds will be the same. It seems as though the staff at Pocketpair are also excited for Monster Hunter Wilds. After strange staff feedback, the company has announced that their workforce will be allowed to take the day off.

As spotted by the folks over at VGC. Pocketpair shared a copy of an in-house company notice over on Twitter. The company noted that it had received a series of puzzling reports from staff that they may be off sick on Friday. In response to this curious phenomenon, the company declared Friday a special holiday for staff. This holiday will apply to most departments, although not all.

It seems that Pocketpair suspected that this memo might eventually make it out into the Wild. They even included a short update stating that work on both Palworld and Craftopia is proceeding smoothly and is expected to finish on schedule. There are pros of working at a smaller indie company. Time off to play a highly anticipated title is one of them. While Pocketpair didn’t explicitly state that the holiday was for staff to play Monster Hunter Wilds, the timing couldn’t be better suited.

Palworld's first anniversary was last month. The company released a large update, with new content, new co-op crossplay, Quality of life improvements and a roadmap of things to come.

As you may or may not know, Pocketpair is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the Pokemon company. New details have surfaced about the proceedings as well as information pertaining to the reasons legal action was taken in the first place.