Palworld’s First Anniversary Brings With It An Outline Of Things To Come

by

Has it been a year already?

Who doesn’t love a birthday bash? Pocketpair is celebrating Palworld’s First Anniversary by sharing a roadmap for future updates and improvements.  Pocketpair has been in the limelight repeatedly over the course of the past year. Everything from legal battles to game glitches and questionable character design has brought the team attention, regardless of whether they want it or not. But they have continued to iterate on and improve on their game.  

As shared by the folks over at VGC. Pocketpair shared a little more detail regarding future updates on their Steam Page. It bears mentioning that this is a roadmap and not an update schedule so there aren’t any specific timeframes mentioned. 

Here are some of the major updates mentioned:

  • Co-op Crossplay
  • World Tree/ Ending Scenario.
  • New pals and Pal technology, Pal upgrades as well as world transfers for Pals. 
  • Game collaborations – ie. Terraria

Improvements

  • World Object placement
  • Improvements to Base Pals 
  • Optimizations
  • User interface improvements

These are a wide range of improvements and updates for Palworld’s First Anniversary. There are no specific details as to how each update will be implemented or what it might entail, so fans will just have to wait and see what Pocketpair has in store. In addition, Pocketpair released the Palworld official soundtrack for free. You’ll find the YouTube video embedded below. 

Pocketpair has also introduced a popularity poll for all players to take part in. Effectively players will have the opportunity to vote on all 180 pals that have appeared as well as the seven leaders of the enemy factions. You can find out more on the game’s Steam page here

If you’d like to find out more about Palworld and its recent updates click here

