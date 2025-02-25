Balatro Is Coming To Game Pass

Balatro took the internet by storm last year. The game was such a surprise hit that the developer apparently only realized it was popular when a friend admitted he’d played several hours during testing. The developer of the hit title announced new content and the games addition to Xbox via and ID@Xbox showcase that aired yesterday.

As spotted by the folks over at VGC. Balatro the surprise hit from 2024 is going to be receiving new content. In addition, it was also announced that the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass with a bunch of crossovers from popular IP like:

Assassin’s Creed

Bugsnax

Civilization

Fallout

Friday the 13th

And more…

Balatro was such a hit at launch that it received five nominations at The Game Awards. It won three categories. Best Mobile Game, Best Indie Game and Best Independent Game.

Balatro was also ported to mobile devices so that fans of this hit poker franchise could get their fix on the go. However, that wasn’t good enough for some. A Redditor recently posted how he had created a custom port of the game for his Apple Smart watch. To find out more, click here. Now you can also play Balatro anywhere if you’ve got an Xbox Game Pass subscription and a good internet connection!

Despite appearing like a simple spin on regular Poker. Balatro somehow manages to create a certain magic, something that has captured the minds and hearts of players everywhere and kept them coming back for months. If you’d like to find out more about Balatro click here. If you’ve recently started playing the game and you’d like some pointers we’ve also got you covered with guides and walkthroughs over here.